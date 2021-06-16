renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $38,943.44

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $38,943.44 or 1.00025182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $391.13 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.88 or 0.00757379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.60 or 0.07678701 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,044 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.