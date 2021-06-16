Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $202.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $103.78 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

