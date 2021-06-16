Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 54.5% in May

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBKB remained flat at $$10.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.