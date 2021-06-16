Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

