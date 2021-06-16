Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

SGRY opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

