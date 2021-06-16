Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

