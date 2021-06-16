Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,106 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.90 million, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

