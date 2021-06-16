Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

