RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.13. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 211,339 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

