Richard Anthony Law Buys 66,000 Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law purchased 66,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £256.20 million and a P/E ratio of 63.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The Pebble Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.