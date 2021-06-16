Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

REI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

