RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 678,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,589. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

