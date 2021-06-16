RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $222.76

RM plc (LON:RM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.76 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 4,093 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The stock has a market cap of £192.91 million and a PE ratio of 22.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.56.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

