Robbins Farley LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $2,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 23,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.89 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

