Robbins Farley LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1,620.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,020,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,429. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

