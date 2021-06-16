Robbins Farley LLC Purchases New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BNTX traded down $14.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

