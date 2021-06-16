Robbins Farley LLC Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Robbins Farley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises approximately 2.3% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 441,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 222.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.83. 19,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,497. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

