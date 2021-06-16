Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

