Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,041 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

