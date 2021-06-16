Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,907,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

