Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.48.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

