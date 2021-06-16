Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $595,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE THS opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

