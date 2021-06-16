Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 682.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,828,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.