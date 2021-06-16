Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,883 shares of company stock worth $4,405,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

