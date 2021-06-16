Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.37. 34,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

