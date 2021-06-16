Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $340.95 and last traded at $342.03. Approximately 225,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,250,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.86.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,081 shares of company stock valued at $58,350,068. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 441.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

