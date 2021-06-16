Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112.44 ($1.47). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 111.94 ($1.46), with a volume of 16,792,881 shares trading hands.

RR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.21. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.