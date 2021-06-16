Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROOT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 179,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Root has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

