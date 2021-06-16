Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$6.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.65 on Monday. Roots has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$154.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

