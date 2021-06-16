Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $91,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. 15,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,030. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

