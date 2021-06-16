Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.06.

Shares of RY opened at C$127.33 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.55 and a twelve month high of C$127.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

