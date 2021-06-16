Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$126.55. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.41, with a volume of 2,338,524 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.06.

The company has a market cap of C$182.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

