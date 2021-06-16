Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $339.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 441.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.70 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

