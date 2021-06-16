Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 298 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $447,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

