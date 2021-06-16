Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

