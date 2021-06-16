Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of RYKKY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.