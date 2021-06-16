Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RYKKY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

