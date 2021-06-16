Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.50 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 67.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of AF opened at €4.55 ($5.35) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.72.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

