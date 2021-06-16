Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.80). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 724 ($9.46).

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 842 ($11.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 869 ($11.35). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 48.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 695.70.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

