Sanofi Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,921,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

