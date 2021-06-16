Saputo Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

SAP opened at C$36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$42.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.63.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

