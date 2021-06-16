Saputo Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

SAP opened at C$36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$42.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.63.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

