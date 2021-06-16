Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,747,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of SRPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,697. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

