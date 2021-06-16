Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.92

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

