SBA Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,587% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $319.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 259.94 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.32.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.