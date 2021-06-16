Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SCFLF remained flat at $$9.69 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

