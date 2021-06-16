Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 565,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.19.
In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.