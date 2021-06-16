Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82.

SDGR stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

