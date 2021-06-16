Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

