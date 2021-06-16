Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,154,544 shares changing hands.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

