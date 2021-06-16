Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,154,544 shares changing hands.
SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.
