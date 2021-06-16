SEB Equities Downgrades Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to Hold

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

IVSBF opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

