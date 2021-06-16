SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.38

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $716,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

